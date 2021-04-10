NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

_____

252 FPUS51 KBTV 100653

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

NYZ028-102000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s, except in the lower

70s along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-102000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-102000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-102000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-102000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-102000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-102000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-102000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-102000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather