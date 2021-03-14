NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

025 FPUS51 KBTV 140712

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

NYZ028-142000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ031-142000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Blustery with lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-142000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-142000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-142000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 2 above zero.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ027-142000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ030-142000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Brisk with highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 24 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 2 above zero.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-142000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 12 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ034-142000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

309 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Windy with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Windy with lows 4 below to 4 above zero. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 28 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 4 above zero.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

