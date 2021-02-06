NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021
414 FPUS51 KBTV 060806
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
NYZ028-062100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 8 above.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ031-062100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 4 above.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ026-062100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ087-062100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows zero to 6 above
zero. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ029-062100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 10 above.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 1 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
NYZ027-062100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ030-062100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas of
blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Windy with highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ035-062100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ034-062100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight. Blustery with lows around 10 above. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Blustery with lows
1 below to 5 above zero. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs 14 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
