NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020
_____
520 FPUS51 KBTV 250850
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
NYZ028-252100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times
this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of rain showers until midnight. A chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-252100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times
this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the
mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-252100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-252100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow
showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then
partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
20. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-252100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 20. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around
18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-252100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-252100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around
18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-252100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-252100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times
this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs 14 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
