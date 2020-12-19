NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Very
windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Very
windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around
30. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Very
windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Very
windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
554 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature around 20. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 30. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Strong winds with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Strong winds with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
