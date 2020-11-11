NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

_____

964 FPUS51 KBTV 110831

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

NYZ028-112100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ031-112100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-112100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-112100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-112100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-112100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-112100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-112100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ034-112100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

