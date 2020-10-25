NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30, except in the mid 30s along Lake

Champlain. North winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain

likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain

likely or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

