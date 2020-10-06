NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

467 FPUS51 KBTV 060800

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

NYZ028-062000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-062000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ026-062000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-062000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-062000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-062000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-062000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-062000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-062000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

358 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather