NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

