NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

401 FPUS51 KBTV 220705

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

100 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s

early.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

303 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather