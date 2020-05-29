NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

043 FPUS51 KBTV 290707

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s,

except in the lower 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s,

except around 80 along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as warm. Less humid with highs around 70. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

