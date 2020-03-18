NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

_____

503 FPUS51 KBTV 180738

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Very windy and much warmer with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with lows

15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows 15 to

20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around

15. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

336 AM EDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Very windy and much warmer with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds with lows

15 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather