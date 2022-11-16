NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 _____ 294 FPUS51 KBUF 160946 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 NYZ001-162215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ010-162215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow early, then rain late this morning. Rain showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible, along with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ002-162215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ011-162215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ085-162215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible, along with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-162215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ019-162215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ020-162215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow and rain late this morning. Lake effect snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ021-162215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ013-162215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ014-162215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ003-162215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ004-162215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-162215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely early, then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ006-162215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Lake effect rain showers late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow likely with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-162215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late this morning. Lake effect rain and snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible, along with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ008-162215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 446 AM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late this morning. Lake effect rain and snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$