NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ 806 FPUS51 KBUF 060910 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 NYZ001-062115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ010-062115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ002-062115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-062115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-062115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ012-062115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-062115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ020-062115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ021-062115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-062115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-062115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-062115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ004-062115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-062115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-062115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ007-062115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ008-062115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 510 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ JM\/RSH _____