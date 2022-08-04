NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

_____

269 FPUS51 KBUF 040831

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

NYZ001-042115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-042115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-042115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-042115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-042115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-042115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-042115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-042115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-042115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-042115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-042115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-042115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very

warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-042115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 90 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-042115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-042115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-042115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-042115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

431 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather