NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

NYZ001-212100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-212100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-212100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-212100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-212100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-212100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-212100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon,

then mostly sunny late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-212100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ021-212100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers from late

morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-212100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ014-212100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers from late

morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ003-212100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 60s inland

to the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ004-212100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ005-212100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers from late

morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ006-212100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers

likely late this morning. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-212100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely late this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers early this afternoon, then partly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ008-212100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

734 AM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

