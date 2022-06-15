NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

629 FPUS51 KBUF 150835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

NYZ001-152130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-152130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-152130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-152130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and more humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-152130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-152130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and

humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-152130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-152130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Very warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-152130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-152130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-152130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-152130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-152130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-152130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-152130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from

the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-152130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-152130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

