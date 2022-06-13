NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

654 FPUS51 KBUF 130830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

NYZ001-132115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-132115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-132115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-132115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-132115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-132115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-132115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s

inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-132115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-132115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-132115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-132115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-132115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-132115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-132115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-132115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-132115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ008-132115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather