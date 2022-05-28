NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

393 FPUS51 KBUF 280815

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

NYZ001-282115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-282115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early,

then cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-282115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-282115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance

of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-282115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers early, then

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-282115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-282115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers early, then

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the upper

50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-282115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-282115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ013-282115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-282115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-282115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance

of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-282115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 70 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-282115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with showers likely

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-282115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-282115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers early, then

cloudy with showers likely late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ008-282115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

415 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon.

Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

