NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

338 FPUS51 KBUF 220610

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

NYZ001-220915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ010-220915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-220915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

70 inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-220915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-220915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures in

the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs around 70, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s

on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows ranging from the

lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-220915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling to the

lower 50s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-220915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to around

70 across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-220915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures in

the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-220915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures in

the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Early

afternoon highs in the mid 70s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-220915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the mid 70s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ014-220915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler.

Late morning highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 50s on the hilltops and to around 60 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ003-220915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ004-220915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm with lows

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore and to around 60 inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ005-220915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 60s inland. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Late

morning highs in the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore and to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ006-220915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 60s across the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Late morning highs

in the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland,

then temperatures falling to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore and to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-220915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with

lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s across the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-220915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

210 AM EDT Sun May 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather