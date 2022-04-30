NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022

_____

063 FPUS51 KBUF 300818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

NYZ001-302130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-302130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-302130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Warmer with lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-302130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-302130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Milder with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-302130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Milder with lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-302130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Milder with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-302130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Milder with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-302130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Milder with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-302130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-302130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-302130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-302130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-302130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-302130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-302130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-302130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather