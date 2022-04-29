NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

_____

898 FPUS51 KBUF 290821

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

NYZ001-292115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-292115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-292115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-292115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-292115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-292115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around

70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-292115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior

valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-292115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-292115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-292115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-292115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-292115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging

from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-292115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 70 inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-292115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-292115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-292115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-292115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

421 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather