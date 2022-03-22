NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ 547 FPUS51 KBUF 220825 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 NYZ001-222115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ010-222115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ002-222115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ011-222115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ085-222115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy, warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-222115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ019-222115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ020-222115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers early. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ021-222115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with snow showers likely early, then partly sunny. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ013-222115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ014-222115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ003-222115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ004-222115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. North winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ005-222115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light east winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ006-222115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ007-222115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ008-222115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 425 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$