NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of rain and

snow showers late this morning. Rain showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Milder with highs ranging from

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this

morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

60 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of snow and

rain showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers likely early

this afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Milder with highs ranging from

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this

morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around

60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 40s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 60. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Much milder with highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning.

Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this

morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Milder with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this

morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Milder with highs ranging from

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this morning.

Mainly rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to around 50 inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

456 AM EDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

snow and rain showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 in the Black

River valley. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 in the valleys. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers and

rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

