NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of light snow this afternoon. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of light snow this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to around

50 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then partly sunny late this morning. Cloudy with scattered

flurries early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of light

snow late. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then mostly cloudy late this morning. Cloudy with scattered

flurries early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of light

snow late. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers early,

then scattered flurries late this morning. Light snow likely this

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging

from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of lake effect snow showers early. Scattered flurries early this

afternoon, then light snow likely late. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning, then light snow

likely this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this afternoon. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with scattered

flurries early this afternoon. Cloudy with light snow likely late.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then partly sunny late this morning. Cloudy with scattered

flurries early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of light

snow late. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then partly sunny late this morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered flurries early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance

of light snow late. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

early, then partly sunny late this morning. Cloudy with scattered

flurries early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of light

snow late. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers early.

Scattered flurries late. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow likely early, then a chance

of lake effect snow showers late this morning. Scattered flurries

late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries late.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

lake effect snow showers through early afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of light snow late. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

457 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

lake effect snow showers through early afternoon. Cloudy with

scattered flurries late. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

