Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

NYZ001-012230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ010-012230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ002-012230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ011-012230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ085-012230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ012-012230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ019-012230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ020-012230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ021-012230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ013-012230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ014-012230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder

with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ003-012230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ004-012230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ005-012230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ006-012230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from around 10 above

on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ007-012230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow and rain

showers likely early this afternoon. Snow showers late. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ008-012230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

332 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows

5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

