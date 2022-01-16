NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

847 FPUS51 KBUF 160836

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

NYZ001-162245-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be

heavy at times overnight. Accumulation 7 to 10 inches. Windy with

lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 7 to

10 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers

likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ010-162245-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 7 to 10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 6 to

9 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ002-162245-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast and increasing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 6 to

9 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Very

windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ011-162245-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 5 to

8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ085-162245-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 6 to

9 inches. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows ranging from around 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ012-162245-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet. Areas of blowing snow

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers

likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ019-162245-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow and sleet accumulation 7 to 10 inches. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 7 to

10 inches. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

North winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ020-162245-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow and sleet accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 5 to

9 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ021-162245-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow and sleet accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ013-162245-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ014-162245-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to around

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ003-162245-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast and increasing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches. Very windy with highs around 30. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Very

windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Colder with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ004-162245-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast and increasing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Very

windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with

highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ005-162245-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet overnight. Areas

of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Late evening lows around

20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy with highs

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with

highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ006-162245-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below early.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet overnight. Areas

of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Late evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then

snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy. Late morning highs in the

lower 30s, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill

and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy

with lows ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Much colder with highs ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ007-162245-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Wind chills as low as 25 below early.

.TONIGHT...Snow, possibly mixing with sleet overnight. Areas of

blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy. Late evening lows 10 to

15, then temperatures rising to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations and to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s across the lower

elevations to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ008-162245-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

336 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below early.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet overnight. Areas

of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Late evening lows 10 to

15, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Late morning

highs around 30, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the

hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers

likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Colder with lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

Hitchcock/JLA

