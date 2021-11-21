NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021 _____ 290 FPUS51 KBUF 210913 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 NYZ001-212230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers developing by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ010-212230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers developing by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ002-212230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ011-212230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely by late afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ085-212230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers developing by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ012-212230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers developing by late afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ019-212230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Rain showers developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers, mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ020-212230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers developing this afternoon, possibly mixed with snow late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ021-212230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain and snow showers developing by late afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ013-212230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely by late afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ014-212230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, mixing with snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ003-212230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ004-212230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ005-212230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with showers likely late. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ006-212230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers, mixing with snow late on the Tug Hill. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ007-212230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers, mixing with snow late on the Tug Hill. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ008-212230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 413 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. 