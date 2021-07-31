NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around

60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy

with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with

highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Cool with highs ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

