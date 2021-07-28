NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

155 FPUS51 KBUF 280838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

NYZ001-282115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-282115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-282115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-282115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-282115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-282115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-282115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-282115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly sunny this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-282115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-282115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-282115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-282115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-282115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-282115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-282115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-282115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-282115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

438 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

EAJ

