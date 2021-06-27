NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

509 FPUS51 KBUF 271046

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

NYZ001-272130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-272130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-272130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-272130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-272130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-272130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-272130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-272130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ021-272130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ013-272130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower

90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-272130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-272130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-272130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-272130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-272130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the Tug Hill to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-272130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-272130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

646 AM EDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather