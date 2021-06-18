NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021 _____ 660 FPUS51 KBUF 180748 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 NYZ001-182130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely from mid morning through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ010-182130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely from mid morning through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ002-182130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely from late morning through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-182130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely from late morning through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-182130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ012-182130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-182130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ020-182130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ021-182130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-182130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ014-182130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-182130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ004-182130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-182130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-182130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-182130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-182130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 348 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$