NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

NYZ001-112100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-112100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ002-112100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ011-112100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ085-112100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

NYZ012-112100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ019-112100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 60.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-112100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-112100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-112100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ014-112100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ003-112100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ004-112100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-112100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-112100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 70s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-112100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-112100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

629 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

