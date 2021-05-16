NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

NYZ001-162115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-162115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ002-162115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-162115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-162115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-162115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-162115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-162115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ021-162115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-162115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-162115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with showers likely

late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-162115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-162115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-162115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

NYZ006-162115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-162115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-162115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 AM EDT Sun May 16 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

