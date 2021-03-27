NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle early. Highs ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then mostly cloudy from

late morning on. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Late morning highs in the upper

50s, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore and to the upper 40s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming

west.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle early. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper

50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with

lows around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then mostly cloudy from

late morning on. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy. Late morning highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle early. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops

and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.

Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then partly sunny from

late morning on. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s in

interior valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy. Late morning highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then partly sunny from

late morning on. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then mostly cloudy

from late morning on. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then mostly cloudy

from late morning on. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle early, then mostly cloudy

from late morning on. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy and

much colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very

windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming

west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very

windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very windy and colder

with lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

