NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

953 FPUS51 KBUF 110917

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

NYZ001-112230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Occasional showers late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy and much

colder with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-112230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-112230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-112230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-112230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-112230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-112230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-112230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-112230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers from late morning on. Warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-112230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy,

warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-112230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around

70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and much cooler with lows ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-112230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-112230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Windy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-112230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to around 70 inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-112230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-112230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers through early afternoon, then showers likely late. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph early. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Much colder with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-112230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

417 AM EST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

