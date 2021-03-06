NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then a chance of
snow showers late this morning. Scattered flurries this afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph
or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon,
then scattered flurries late. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows 15 to
20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon,
then scattered flurries late. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch
or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 15 to
20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely
through early afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior
valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from around
an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance
of snow showers late. Additional accumulation ranging from around an
inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to
the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to
20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to
20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero
to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug
Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this morning. A
chance of snow showers early this afternoon, then scattered flurries
late. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to 20 to
25 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug
Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
