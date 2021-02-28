NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021
_____
782 FPUS51 KBUF 280834
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
NYZ001-282215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of rain
showers late this morning. Rain showers early this afternoon, then a
chance of rain showers late. Mild with highs ranging from the upper
40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Accumulation an inch or less. Windy and much colder with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ010-282215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning.
Rain showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
showers late. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in
the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Much colder with highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ002-282215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early this afternoon. A chance
of rain showers late. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy
and much colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ011-282215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning.
Rain showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
showers late. Mild with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Much colder with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ085-282215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning.
Rain showers likely early this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging
from the mid 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Much
colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the
Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ012-282215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows around 30. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ019-282215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers
likely through early afternoon. Windy, mild with highs ranging from
the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows around 30. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in
the afternoon. Accumulation ranging from around an inch across the
lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Much
colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ020-282215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 30. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches
possible. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ021-282215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers through early afternoon. A chance of
rain showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-282215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Colder with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ014-282215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers from late morning on.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from
around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to
15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ003-282215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early this afternoon. A chance
of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.
Windy, colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Very windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ004-282215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, colder with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Very windy with lows around 15. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ005-282215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning
highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower
30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ006-282215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy. Early
morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy
and much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug
Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ007-282215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of rain
showers early this afternoon. Rain showers late. Highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from
zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland
to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ008-282215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
334 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of rain showers early this afternoon. Rain showers likely late.
Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Early
morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the
lower 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Much
colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather