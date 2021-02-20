NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

_____

379 FPUS51 KBUF 200906

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

NYZ001-202230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers

from late morning on. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ010-202230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Accumulations 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows south of Buffalo. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ002-202230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-202230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-202230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow...heavy at times. Additional accumulation

3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to

3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-202230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on

the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-202230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4

inches in the most persistent snows over the northern and western

parts of the county. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above in interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-202230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4

inches in the most persistent snows over the northern parts of the

county. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-202230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-202230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

lake effect snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation around

an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s in the valleys. West winds increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60

percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-202230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then just a chance of

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

10 to 15. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-202230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ004-202230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ005-202230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning.

Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in

the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-202230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with flurries and scattered snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-202230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-202230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

406 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s in the Black River valley. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows

around 15. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops

to the mid 30s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

AR/RSH

_____

