NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021
351 FPUS51 KBUF 280832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
NYZ001-282230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow and areas of blowing snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-282230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ002-282230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ011-282230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow and areas of blowing snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1
to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ085-282230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around
15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows
ranging from around 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold
with highs ranging from around 15 inland to the lower 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above inland to around 10 above
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ012-282230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold
with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ019-282230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around
15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across
the higher terrain. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to
10 above in interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ020-282230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow
and areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times
overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ021-282230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to
15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas
of blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ013-282230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then
a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows
ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ014-282230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the
hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows ranging from around 5 above on the hilltops
to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from
around 10 above on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging
from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ003-282230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Windy, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ004-282230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
NYZ005-282230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with near steady temperatures between 15 and
20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in
the most persistent snows. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ006-282230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug
Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug
Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in
the morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 above on the
Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80
percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to
15 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ007-282230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold with highs
ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold
with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero
to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from
5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 5 to
10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ008-282230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
332 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold
with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to
10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
EAJ/Hitchcock
