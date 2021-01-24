NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

NYZ001-242200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ010-242200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ002-242200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-242200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ085-242200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 inland to around 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-242200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to

25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-242200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. A chance of

snow early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to the lower

20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and sleet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-242200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy this morning. Cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Light west winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ021-242200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-242200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-242200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ003-242200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ004-242200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ005-242200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ006-242200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across

the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug

Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to

5 below. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ007-242200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the

lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across

the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero

to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ008-242200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

