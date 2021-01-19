NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021
_____
004 FPUS51 KBUF 190922
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
NYZ001-192230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ010-192230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times south of Buffalo. Additional accumulation
4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening
south of Buffalo. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland
to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ002-192230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ011-192230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times...mainly south
and west of Batavia. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most
persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ085-192230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in
the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation
3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from around
20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 100
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ012-192230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional
accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the
valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible. Near steady temperatures ranging from between
15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on
the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ019-192230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible...
mainly near the lake shore. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in
the most persistent snows near the lake. Highs ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in
the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from around 20 in interior
valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning will taper off during
the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper
20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 90
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ020-192230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers through early afternoon, then lake
effect snow likely late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in
the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning will taper off during
the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 on
the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers
overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and
20 on the hilltops to around 20 in the valleys. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ021-192230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, and again later this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then lake effect
snow overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then just a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2
inches possible. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the
teens. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-192230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow
likely through early afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2
inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 20 to 25. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches possible. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops
to the mid 20s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers
overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20sin the valleys. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold
with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ014-192230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible. Near steady temperatures ranging from between
15 and 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers
overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold
with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ003-192230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ004-192230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the
most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ005-192230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow likely early, then a chance of
snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ006-192230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow likely this morning, then lake effect snow
with some rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon across the Tug Hill. Accumulation in
the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 8 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in
the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from
between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to
15 across the Tug Hill to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ007-192230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow with
some rumbles of thunder possible from midday on. Snow may become
heavy at times. Accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on
the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times south of Watertown. Additional
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 5 inches
across the lower elevations to 6 to 9 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy
with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10
mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to
15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs ranging from
around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ008-192230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
422 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow with
some rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon. Snow may become
heavy at times. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent
snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30
in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible.
Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower
elevations to 4 to 8 inches across the higher terrain. Lows 15 to
20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
EAJ/HSK/RSH
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather