NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

402 FPUS51 KBUF 060833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

NYZ001-062200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ010-062200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then a chance of

snow showers early. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ002-062200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then scattered flurries late. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ011-062200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ085-062200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning, then

scattered flurries through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ012-062200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ019-062200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning, then

scattered flurries from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-062200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning, then

scattered flurries late this morning. Scattered flurries late. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 20 to 25.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-062200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning,

then scattered flurries late this morning. Scattered flurries late.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-062200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ014-062200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ003-062200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ004-062200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ005-062200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-062200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. Scattered flurries late. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ007-062200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-062200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early, then a chance of

snow showers early. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

