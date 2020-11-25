NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows in the lower 40s inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the
upper 40s inland and to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising into the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys
to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
around 40. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging
from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising to around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging
from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain through midday, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain through midday, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers early. Scattered
rain showers again late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming south 5
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely through midday, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging
from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the
evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain likely early, then scattered
rain showers late this morning. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely through midday, then scattered
showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the
evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then scattered rain
and snow showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain through midday, then rain likely with
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the
evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows around 40. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
