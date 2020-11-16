NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
246 FPUS51 KBUF 160851
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
NYZ001-162215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation.
Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ010-162215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of snow showers
early, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ002-162215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ011-162215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-162215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the
lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation in
the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with a chance of lake
effect rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy with
highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake
Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ012-162215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing in the valleys
to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely in the evening, then lake effect snow showers overnight.
Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from an inch or less in the valleys to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ019-162215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Lake effect rain showers likely with lake effect snow
showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow
showers late. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Very windy with highs ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning, diminishing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation in
the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Windy
with lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid
30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers in the morning, then lake effect
snow showers with lake effect rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around
2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from
the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ020-162215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow
showers late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-162215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with a
chance of lake effect rain showers this morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-162215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely
early, then a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. A
chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then a chance of rain
and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ014-162215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow showers likely
early, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with a chance of lake effect
rain showers. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Additional snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or
less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ003-162215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning.
Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow and rain showers likely overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-162215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Windy with highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers with a chance of lake effect
rain showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ005-162215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ006-162215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of lake effect rain and snow showers early, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning.
A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then lake effect rain
and snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to 1 to 3 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely. Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around
2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch
or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers early, then lake effect
rain showers from late morning on. Snow accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with highs
ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with lows ranging from the mid
20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. West
winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging
from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid
20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ008-162215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
351 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the
lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the
lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
Apffel/RSH
_____
