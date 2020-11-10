NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

694 FPUS51 KBUF 100846

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

NYZ001-102230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm. Late

morning highs in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ010-102230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm. Late morning highs

in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ002-102230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm. Late morning highs

in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling to around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ011-102230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm. Late morning highs in the upper 60s,

then temperatures falling to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-102230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Breezy, warm with lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Late morning highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the hilltops

and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-102230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming

south.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-102230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Late morning highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the hilltops

and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows

ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-102230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-102230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-102230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ014-102230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ003-102230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with lows around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-102230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-102230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-102230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-102230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-102230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

346 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather