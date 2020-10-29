NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020
_____
222 FPUS51 KBUF 290914
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
NYZ001-292115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy
with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the
mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-292115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ002-292115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Light winds, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the
mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-292115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ085-292115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
snow and rain showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around
40 along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ012-292115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ019-292115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and
snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 30s
in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
around 40 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ020-292115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ021-292115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
overnight. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ013-292115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher
terrain. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ014-292115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher
terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ003-292115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from
the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-292115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-292115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ006-292115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 20 to
25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ007-292115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 20 to
25 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ008-292115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
514 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
