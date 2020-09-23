NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

417 FPUS51 KBUF 230823

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

NYZ001-232115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ010-232115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ002-232115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ011-232115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ085-232115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ012-232115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ019-232115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ020-232115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ021-232115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy with

some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ013-232115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ014-232115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ003-232115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ004-232115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ005-232115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ006-232115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ007-232115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ008-232115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

423 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

