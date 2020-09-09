NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s
inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ010-092115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ002-092115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ011-092115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very
warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ085-092115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ012-092115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ019-092115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ020-092115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Very warm with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ021-092115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Very warm
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper
80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ013-092115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ014-092115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across
the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ003-092115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ004-092115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ005-092115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ006-092115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ007-092115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog
early this morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ008-092115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs
around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
