NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
023 FPUS51 KBUF 050816
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
NYZ001-052130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-052130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-052130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-052130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-052130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Breezy with highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-052130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-052130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-052130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-052130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-052130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-052130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-052130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-052130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-052130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-052130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around
60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-052130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
a chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers late.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug
Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-052130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
416 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly
sunny through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around
70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather